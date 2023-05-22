Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Reiterates Rating from 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reaffirmed their reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.
Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 9.7 %
Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,167. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57.
Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.
