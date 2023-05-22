MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $472.28. The stock had a trading volume of 128,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.39. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI has a 52-week low of $379.63 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

