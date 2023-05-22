Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of Movado Group stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $26.10. 64,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.21. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36.

Movado Group Increases Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $194.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Movado Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

