Morpheus.Network (MNW) Price Tops $1.37

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $64.64 million and approximately $267,715.40 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00005101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.35280767 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $226,747.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

