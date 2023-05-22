Morgan Stanley Increases United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $75.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.53.

UAL stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,233 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,054.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 2,258,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

