Morgan Stanley Increases United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $75.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.53.
UAL stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42.
In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,233 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,054.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 2,258,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
