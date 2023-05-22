Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $44.56 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $6.40 or 0.00023827 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,804,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,957,858 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.