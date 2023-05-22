Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBLY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $40.83 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

