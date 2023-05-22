Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,983. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

