MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,989. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

