MetLife (NYSE:MET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.02. 1,741,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334,186. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

