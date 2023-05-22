MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBIGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of MBIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of MBI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.93. 306,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,699. MBIA has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $435.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

MBIA (NYSE:MBIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MBIA will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

