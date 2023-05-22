MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of MBIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of MBI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.93. 306,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,699. MBIA has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $435.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MBIA will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

