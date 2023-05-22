Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MATW. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $39.53 on Thursday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

