Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $417.27.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

Mastercard stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $385.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,981. The company has a market capitalization of $365.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.