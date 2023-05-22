Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by 1623 Capital LLC

1623 Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.4% of 1623 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

MA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $386.07. 1,014,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,171. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The company has a market capitalization of $365.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

