Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $386.09. The company had a trading volume of 974,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The stock has a market cap of $365.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

