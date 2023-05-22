Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.63) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

