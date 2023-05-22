Mark S. Schroeder Sells 1,500 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

LH stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.75. 280,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,758. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

