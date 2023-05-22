Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Marine Products Trading Up 1.5 %
Marine Products stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,838. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $505.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.21.
Marine Products Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.
Institutional Trading of Marine Products
About Marine Products
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Articles
