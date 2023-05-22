Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marine Products Trading Up 1.5 %

Marine Products stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,838. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $505.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Institutional Trading of Marine Products

About Marine Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

