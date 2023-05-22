Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,611. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

