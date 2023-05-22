Maiar DEX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.13 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $19.13 million and $225,377.40 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025649 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018325 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,821.98 or 1.00103416 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000056 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $144,241.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

