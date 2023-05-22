Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 120,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,567. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $20.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 967,906 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $8,839,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 55.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,187,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 440,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 338,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 242,773 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.