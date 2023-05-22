Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE MAC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 1,390,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,861. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.10. Macerich has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 92.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Featured Stories

