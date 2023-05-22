LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,172. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,567,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

