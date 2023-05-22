Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 131,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,202,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.40.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.22 on Monday, reaching $204.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,097. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.