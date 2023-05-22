Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE:L opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. Loews has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 20.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

