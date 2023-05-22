LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
LiveRamp Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ RAMP opened at $26.52 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.10.
About LiveRamp
