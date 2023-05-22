LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LiveRamp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAMP opened at $26.52 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

