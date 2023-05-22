Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $63.72 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,488,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,424,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00336515 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $71.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
