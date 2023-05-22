Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.01

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Liquity USD has a market cap of $282.19 million and $495,324.39 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003746 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 280,235,145 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

