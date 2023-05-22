LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of LC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 985,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $870.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.94. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.32 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at $99,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in LendingClub by 173.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after buying an additional 1,420,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,522,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,027 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in LendingClub by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 905,980 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

