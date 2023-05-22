Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Director Greg C. Smith Sells 2,221 Shares

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lear Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.13. 517,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.92. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lear by 2,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lear by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Stories

