KT (NYSE:KT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

KT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of KT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nomura downgraded shares of KT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get KT alerts:

KT Price Performance

KT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.83. 1,082,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,607. KT has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that KT will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KT. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of KT by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of KT by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in KT by 162.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KT by 544.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.