Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.67.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Trading Up 1.3 %

KFY stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 80,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 161.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.