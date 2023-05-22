KOK (KOK) One Day Volume Reaches $644,126.85

KOK (KOK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $17.06 million and $644,126.85 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,857.17 or 1.00038592 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.03613131 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $573,896.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.