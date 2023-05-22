KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Reaches $0.0719 on Top Exchanges

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $3.96 million and $1,885.82 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07355794 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,128.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

