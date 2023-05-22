Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. 452,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,272. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 677.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,201.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

