Kinney Asset Management LLC Invests $15.68 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kinney Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 378,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,676,000. eBay makes up 12.1% of Kinney Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in eBay by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in eBay by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,936,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,190,000 after purchasing an additional 142,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $165,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

