KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.97.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 9,326,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,304,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

