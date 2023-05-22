Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.81.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.48. 141,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,230. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.