Kaspa Price Tops $0.0163 on Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $304.77 million and $7.89 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,660,202,624 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,642,793,363.867523. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01649161 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $11,312,033.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

