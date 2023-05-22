Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.13.

KRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,019,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $900,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,086 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 168.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRTX opened at $223.93 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics



Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

