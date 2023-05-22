Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Kaman Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 40,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,569. The company has a market capitalization of $642.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts predict that Kaman will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

