Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JNPR. Barclays upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.87.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.78. 2,440,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,243. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,057. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,057. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,378 shares of company stock worth $931,608. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

