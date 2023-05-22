JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 548,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 221,965 shares.The stock last traded at $42.01 and had previously closed at $42.02.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.