Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.17.

Rambus Price Performance

Rambus stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,146. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

