James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JHX. CLSA cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JHX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 58,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,024. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

About James Hardie Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 27.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 71,115 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

