James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JHX. CLSA cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.80.
James Hardie Industries Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of JHX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 58,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,024. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on James Hardie Industries (JHX)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.