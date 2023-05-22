ITT (NYSE:ITT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.38.

ITT Stock Up 0.8 %

ITT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.80. 153,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $95.18.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 32.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in ITT by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

