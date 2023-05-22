Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct Stock Down 0.8 %

ISDR stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.