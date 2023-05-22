iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 1-Year High at $229.24

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $229.24 and last traded at $227.41, with a volume of 95658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.49.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.53 and its 200-day moving average is $225.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

