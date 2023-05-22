iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.29

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.29 and last traded at $83.57, with a volume of 70538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.72.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $697.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

