iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 86,739 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 43,001 shares.The stock last traded at $277.24 and had previously closed at $276.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.43. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.